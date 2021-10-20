Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Down 5.1%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $126.19. 10,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

