Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 498,900 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.26% of Priveterra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMGM stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

