Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $87,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

