Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 580,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.44% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

