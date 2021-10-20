Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 616,200 Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 12.67% of Progress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,409,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,017,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Shares of PGRW opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

