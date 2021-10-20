Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 109.7% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 878,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 459,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 376,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 500,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

