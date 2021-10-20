Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.21

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.21 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 25.22 ($0.33). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 24.52 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,908,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.21. The company has a market cap of £988.53 million and a PE ratio of 62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.