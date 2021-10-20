Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:PTPI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

