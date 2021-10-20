PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,486,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.