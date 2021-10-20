Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.