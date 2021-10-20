Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
