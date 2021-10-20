Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 677 ($8.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 643.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.72. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

