Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $107.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,208.01 or 1.00067963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00301766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00478986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.00191744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,675,900 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

