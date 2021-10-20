PhoenixDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $402,034.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $402,034.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

