PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 16,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

