Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,818,000 after acquiring an additional 320,134 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.89 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.