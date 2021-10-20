Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener Sells 26,527 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

