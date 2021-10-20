Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock worth $14,741,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.