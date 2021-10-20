Piper Sandler Comments on Toast, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toast in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

NYSE TOST opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.