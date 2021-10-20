Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $390.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.63.

BIIB traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

