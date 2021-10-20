Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $390.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.63.
BIIB traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.