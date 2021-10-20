Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 109,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,866,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 2.68.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.