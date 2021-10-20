Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 109,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,866,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

