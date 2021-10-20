Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTEC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.84) on Tuesday. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 683.50 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

