Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of PAZRF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

