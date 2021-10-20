PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.85. PLBY Group shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 1,768 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $9,334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

