Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.07. 667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $612.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 96.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.