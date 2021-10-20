Plug Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.