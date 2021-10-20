Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

