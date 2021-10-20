Polkadot (DOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.99 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $44.28 or 0.00066615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.99 or 0.99821943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.45 or 0.06102455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

