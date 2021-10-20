Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.