Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

