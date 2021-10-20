POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in POSCO by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in POSCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth about $961,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

