POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut POSCO from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

POSCO stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.