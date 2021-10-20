Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDS opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $648.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

