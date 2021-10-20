Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

