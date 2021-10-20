Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 727 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

VSMV stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

