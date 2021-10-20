Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock worth $151,602,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion and a PE ratio of -67.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

