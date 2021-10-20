Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

