Private Advisor Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.