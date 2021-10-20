ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,590 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.