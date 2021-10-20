ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 120,573 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 120,573 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.