ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $3,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 67.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 206,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.