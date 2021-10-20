ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SPXC stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

