ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.45

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.45 and last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

