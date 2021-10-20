Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.45 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 3,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

