Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.45 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 3,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.
The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.
In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
