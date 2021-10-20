Provoco Token One Day Volume Tops $24.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $59,988.01 and $24.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

