Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Jim Prower Purchases 30,000 Shares

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

Shares of LON PRSR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 443,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,623. The firm has a market cap of £492.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. Prs Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

