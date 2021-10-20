Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.45

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.45 and last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 19964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

