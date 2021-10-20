Prudential PLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,764,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.10% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $421,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

