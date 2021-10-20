Prudential PLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,217 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

