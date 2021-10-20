Prudential PLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 303,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $78.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.