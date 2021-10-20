Prudential PLC Sells 200,247 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 13.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

