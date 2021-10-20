Prudential PLC Sells 441,557 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 441,557 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

